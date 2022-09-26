The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Nonpartisan’ Health Policy Group Pushes Dems’ Equity Agenda

September 26, 2022   |   Tags:

An influential health care policy group that claims it is nonpartisan is pushing state governments to "advance health equity"—a controversial Democratic policy agenda that includes mandatory anti-racism training and race-based hiring initiatives. The post ‘Nonpartisan’ Health Policy Group Pushes Dems’ Equity Agenda appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


