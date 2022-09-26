Reports Swirling That Twitter is About to Make a Big Move With President Trump’s Account

September 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Woke up to some potentially interesting news. We’re hearing reports that Twitter is about to reinstate President Trump’s Twitter account. Now, I don’t know if this is true, obviously, but I will tell you what’s being said, and you can make up your own mind. The report is coming from an account called “First Squawk” and while they’re not verified, they are a popular tech news account with over 250k followers. So, do with that what you will. Here’s what they said: “TWITTER INC SAID TO REINSTATE DONALD TRUMP TWITTER ACCOUNT” TWITTER INC SAID TO REINSTATE DONALD TRUMP TWITTER ACCOUNT



