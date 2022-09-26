The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

This Is How Democrats ‘Played Us for Fools,’ Six-Term GOP Congressman Explains in WJ Special Interview

September 26, 2022   |   Tags:

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal. Former House Intelligence Committee member Bob McEwen sits down with The Western Journal for a special interview blocks away from […] The post This Is How Democrats 'Played Us for Fools,' Six-Term GOP Congressman Explains in WJ Special Interview appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x