The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Undercover Cop Hater: New Mexico Congressional Hopeful Uses Fake Name To Trash Cops, Deletes Evidence

September 26, 2022   |   Tags:

New Mexico Democrat Gabe Vasquez gave a fake name during an anti-police rant to a journalist at a Black Lives Matter protest in the summer of 2020, a Washington Free Beacon investigation found. Now, the congressional hopeful is burying the evidence. The post Undercover Cop Hater: New Mexico Congressional Hopeful Uses Fake Name To Trash Cops, Deletes Evidence appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x