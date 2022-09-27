Carlson Lays Damaging Claim At Biden’s Feet; Biden Was More Likely Culprit Blowing Up Pipeline

September 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Mr. Joe Biden could be to blame for the alleged acts of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipeline, according to Tucker Carlson. Officials from Europe stated that they thought the two explosions along the pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to those nations were deliberate attacks. According to one assessment, the Monday explosions “did not have an immediate impact” on the continent’s energy resources. The explosions resulted in leaks in the three Nord Stream pipelines that link Germany and Russia, including Nord Stream 2, a project that Germany halted when Russia invaded Ukraine in November. The suspected sabotage was attributed by some



Read More...