The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New Zealand Calls For A GLOBAL CENSORSHIP Dictatorship (Video)

September 27, 2022   |   Tags: ,
New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern is calling for an international alliance to censor free speech. The ruling classes of the world are getting desperate and need voices silenced as they move forward with their agenda of inescapable enslavement. Arden and other rulers are incredibly upset that large swaths of the population are figuring out …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x