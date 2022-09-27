New Zealand Calls It Quits On Aiding Ukraine's Military

At a moment Washington continues what's essentially an endless arms and financial aid pipeline to Ukraine, and as some defense officials express concerns over the Pentagon's own dwindling stockpiles, one country says it's giving up on arming Kyiv.

New Zealand, which is one of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing partners which includes the US, now says it can no longer keep up with supplying what Ukraine is asking for without depleting its stockpiles.

"The New Zealand government has expanded sanctions on key Russians, but cannot provide further military assistance as it has nothing Ukraine wants," The Canberra Times reports Tuesday.

Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H(NZ) Hercules arrives into the Australian Defence Force's main operating base in the UAE. Source: Australian military

Defense Minister Peeni Henare said his country stands "ready to provide further lethal aid if Ukraine's needs matched its stockpiles."

The top defense official then confirmed it is currently the case that the military cannot keep up:

Asked on Tuesday whether New Zealand had considered further military support, Mr Henare said the requests didn't match "on our current assessment and according to the requests in the donor meetings I've been on". "On those donor calls, they've come asking and it's for HIMARS, land-to-air defence systems and also land-to-sea defence systems," he said.

So far, New Zealand's contribution has been meager - given also it's a tiny Pacific island nation - compared to European countries, and has been focused on defensive equipment such as body armor.

"If they were things we were to procure, they would take years but that hasn't stopped us providing military aid," PM Jacinda Ardern commented this week on the logistical challenges in procuring and then shipping weapons abroad.

A look at historic New Zealand military expenditures over the last half-century...

But as a major non-NATO ally of the United States and major intelligence-sharing partner, New Zealand is without doubt assisting the US mission in support of Ukrainian forces in this arena. It is also vowing more sanctions, and has typically signed off on whatever fresh US and EU anti-Russia sanctions are rolled out.