Biden’s Leadership So Weak, Trump Offers to Jump in and Help Strike a Peace Deal: ‘Entire World Is at Stake’

September 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Donald Trump is so worried about Russia’s war in Ukraine that he has jumped in to offer his help to try and stave off what he said could […] The post Biden's Leadership So Weak, Trump Offers to Jump in and Help Strike a Peace Deal: 'Entire World Is at Stake' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...