Conservatives Disappointed By Technicality That Says Prime Minister Of Italy Cannot Also Be President Of The U.S.

September 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — In the wake of Italy electing Giorgia Meloni as Prime Minister, millions of Americans have gotten their hopes up that she might also become the President of the United States. Unfortunately, according to a small, little-known technicality, the Prime Minister of Italy is not eligible for President as she was not born in the U.S.



