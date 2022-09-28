Is The Church In America Really Dying?
September 28, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY“We are a religious people whose institutions presuppose a Supreme Being.” So declared the U.S. Supreme Court in Zorach v. Clauson (1952). In an earlier decision, Rector of the Holy Trinity v. United States (1892), the Supreme Court said: “Americans are a religious people. This is historically true. From the discovery of this continent to the present hour, …
