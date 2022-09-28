Lithuania Urges Russian Anti-War Protesters To Overthrow Putin

It was perhaps only a matter of time before European leaders attempted to leverage ongoing anti-war protests in Ukraine to call for regime change. Emboldened Baltic NATO countries have been at the forefront of increasing rhetoric and measures punishing Russians.

And now Lithuania's foreign minister is openly calling for Russians to tap into collective anger over last week's partial mobilization order and overthrow President Vladimir Putin. "Lithuanians overthrew the Soviet regime, Ukrainians overthrew (former Ukrainian President Viktor) Yanukovych, Iranian women have risen up against the brutality of the Iranian regime and Russians can overthrow Putin," FM Gabrielius Landsbergis tweeted.

Left: Lithuanian FM Gabrielius Landsbergis. Image: NATO

"Let’s not underestimate the power of freedom," he followed with, but at the same time emphasized his country would not be letting fleeing Russians in, nor will they receive asylum.

Days prior Landsbergis had said, "Lithuania will not be granting asylum to those who are simply running from responsibility. Russians should stay and fight. Against Putin."

The past week has witnessed large protests in various Russian cities, but especially in outlying ethnic minority districts, in response to the call-up of some 300,000 reservists. There have been conflicting reports of Russian men getting conscripted to go join the fight in Ukraine as well, but Kremlin officials have denied that draft notices are going out.

Meanwhile The Associated Press has estimated that over the past days some 194,000 Russians have fled on fears of being called up for military service in the Ukraine conflict. Border crossings, including into Mongolian and central Asian nations, have been reportedly jammed by long traffic lines.

The Georgian border has been especially busy, with satellite images showing lines of cars that surpass 10 miles through winding mountain roads.

This week, for the first time the White House issued a statement which seemed to encourage Russians to apply for asylum with the US. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, "We believe that regardless of their nationality, they may apply for asylum in the United States and have their claim educated on a case by case basis."