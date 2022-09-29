After Referendums, Putin To ‘Legally’ Annex Some Regions Of Ukraine; US And Allies Balk

September 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Thursday, Russia said that it will legally annexe some regions of Ukraine. These regions had just staged “referendums” on Moscow’s control that the Ukrainian government and the West deemed fraudulent and unlawful. Friday’s Kremlin event to formally annex four areas of Ukraine will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Peskov stated that at the event at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall, the pro-Moscow regional leaders will sign agreements to join Russia. Following the voting that ended on Tuesday in the Ukrainian regions where Russia has occupation, and after Moscow stated citizens overwhelmingly backed



Read More...