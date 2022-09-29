As AG, Cortez Masto Left Thousands of Rape Kits Untested. Laxalt Helped Clear the Backlog—And Arrests Followed.

September 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

With Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as Nevada's attorney general, thousands of rape kits sat untested. When Adam Laxalt took over the role, the Republican Senate hopeful secured millions of dollars to clear the backlog, leading to more than a dozen arrests. The post As AG, Cortez Masto Left Thousands of Rape Kits Untested. Laxalt Helped Clear the Backlog—And Arrests Followed. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...