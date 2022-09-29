Biden Continues To Bury Americans Under Debt Like A Runaway Train

September 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to recent projections from the Congressional Budget Office, the cost of the Biden administration’s plan to cancel a sizable chunk of federal student debt will be close to $400 billion. The director of the CBO, Phillip Swagel, predicted that the student loan plan announced by the Biden administration last month will cost about $400 billion but noted that the prediction was “highly uncertain” in a letter to Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the senior Republicans on the Senate and House education committees. The CBO also calculated the cost to the government of the administration’s decision



