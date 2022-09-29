DMZ Visiting Kamala Harris Seemingly Goes After North Korea, Denouncing Them As A Brutal Regime

During a trip to the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula and North Korea on Thursday, Kamala Harris denounced the “brutal regime” in North Korea. The visit occurred hours after North Korea’s most recent round of ballistic missile launches and as worries mount that the regime will soon conduct a nuclear test. It was the culmination of Ms. Harris’ four-day tour to Asia and came amid rising regional tensions. The North Korean government’s “provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches, in contravention of U.N. security council resolutions,” were denounced by Ms. Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according



