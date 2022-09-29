DOJ Seeks Another Delay In Turning Over Documents From Mar-a-Lago To Trump

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyers are seeking another delay in allowing lawyers for former President Donald Trump to peruse documents seized in August from Trump’s Florida estate.

An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after FBI agents searched it, in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 15, 2022. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

The DOJ was supposed to provide electronic copies of the documents to Trump attorneys and U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master in the case, no later than Sept. 26. But the government sought and received a delay of four days for the production.

DOJ lawyers said that the delay was warranted because of issues contracting a vendor to scan and store the materials.

Those issues have not been resolved, DOJ lawyers said in a new filing entered late Sept. 27.

None of the five vendors proposed by the government “were willing to be engaged by Plaintiff,” the lawyers said, citing attorneys for Trump.

To try to avoid further delay, the government is moving to contract directly with a vendor, instead of having Trump’s team do so.

“Based on its prior experience and discussions today with the vendors, the government is highly confident at least one vendor will respond” and agree to perform the work, according to the DOJ.

Seven-Day Delay

But because vendors still need to respond to the government’s work request, the government says it doesn’t know when the vendor will have the materials ready for Trump’s lawyers.

