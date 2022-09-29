Energy Crisis Worsens: Europe Braces For A Cold, Dark Winter

With both the Nord Stream 1 (NS1) and Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipelines from Russia to Europe losing pressure and being ruptured overnight by sabotage, Europe’s lifeline to Russian energy has officially been severed, accelerating the push towards World War III. But Europe is now staring at winter, already in the cold and dark. According …



Read More...