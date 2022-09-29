The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Energy Crisis Worsens: Europe Braces For A Cold, Dark Winter

September 29, 2022   |   Tags: ,
With both the Nord Stream 1 (NS1) and Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipelines from Russia to Europe losing pressure and being ruptured overnight by sabotage,  Europe’s lifeline to Russian energy has officially been severed, accelerating the push towards World War III. But Europe is now staring at winter, already in the cold and dark. According …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x