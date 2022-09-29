EU To Hold Meeting Next Week Regarding Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Sabotage

An EU source said on Thursday that the event had fundamentally altered the character of the crisis in Ukraine and that EU leaders will examine it next week. The club has condemned sabotage on the underwater Nord Stream gas pipelines. It remained unknown who may be behind any purposeful attack on the pipelines that Russia and European allies spent billions of dollars constructing as gas continued to spill into the Baltic Sea for a fourth day after breaches were first discovered. The leaks off the shores of Denmark and Sweden took place in area that was “completely under the authority”



