Europe Have Been Prepped For A Dark Winter – How Bad Could It Get?

September 29, 2022   |  
Europe Have Been Prepped For A Dark Winter - How Bad Could It Get? This segment was recorded before the Nord Stream pipeline explosion. It just got a whole lot worse. This manufactured energy crisis is basically the climate lockdown and we're headed for "absolute zero" and a not so great reset. Video also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble | VK |  GabTV | YouTube | Float | Telegram Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 1900 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access to exclusive videos + all new videos are made available to members first. Subscribe on BitChute: bitchute.com/redicetvFollow us on Odysee: Odysee.com/@redicetvUse our Odysee invite link: Odysee.com/$/invite/@redicetvFollow us on…


