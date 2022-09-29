Europe Have Been Prepped For A Dark Winter – How Bad Could It Get?

September 29, 2022 |

This segment was recorded before the Nord Stream pipeline explosion. It just got a whole lot worse. This manufactured energy crisis is basically the climate lockdown and we're headed for "absolute zero" and a not so great reset. Video also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble | VK | GabTV | YouTube | Float | Telegram Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 1900 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access to exclusive videos + all new videos are made available to members first. Subscribe on BitChute: bitchute.com/redicetvFollow us on Odysee: Odysee.com/@redicetvUse our Odysee invite link: Odysee.com/$/invite/@redicetvFollow us on…



Read More...