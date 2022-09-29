Firebombing Attorney Begs for Light Sentence, Citing Inebriation and ‘Unprocessed Trauma’

A left-wing lawyer who pleaded guilty to firebombing a police cruiser is asking for a commutation of her sentence, pointing to the fact that she was inebriated at the time of the offense and coping with "unprocessed trauma," according to court filings. The post Firebombing Attorney Begs for Light Sentence, Citing Inebriation and ‘Unprocessed Trauma’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



