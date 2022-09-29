Stockholm Syndrome: Canadian Actress Gets Bell’s Palsy Two Weeks After Jabs, But She Still Supports “Vaccination”

The Covid-19 “vaccine” lovers are cult members. They’ve been so indoctrinated into believing that an ineffective and dangerous experimental drug is somehow beneficial that many of them continue promoting them even after they have adverse reactions.

The latest celebrity to tout the jabs after suffering from them is Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson. Less than two weeks after getting the AstraZeneca shots, half of her face is paralyzed from Bell’s Palsy. Watch:

This video by Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson is disturbing in many ways. pic.twitter.com/GEpa5RIoPA — Power To The People (@PowerOurPeople_) September 29, 2022

According to Infowars:

“This is not a video I want to make,” Gibson says, breaking down in tears. “I have been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, which is paralysis on one side of the face. For me it’s the left, obviously.” Gibson confesses she got the vaccine in order to help things get back to normal. To be clear, the video was filmed as the Canadian government inundated its citizenry with lockdowns and pro-vaccine propaganda. “So I got it about two weeks after getting my vaccine and I had a rough go with the vaccine – and I guess still am – but I have to say that I would do it again because it’s what we have to do to see people.” Gibson went on to show off her “weird smile.”

This may be the saddest celebrity example of Covid Stockholm Syndrome we’ve seen in a while. If you think it’s odd that they’re so dedicated to the vaccines, imagine how they’d be if the vaccines actually worked.

