Tennessee GOP Lawmakers Blast Vanderbilt For Mutilating Children, Threatening Doctors Who Objected

September 29, 2022 | Tags: FEDERALIST, Republicans, Tennessee

Sixty-two members of the Tennessee House of Representatives sent a letter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday urging its Pediatric Transgender Clinic to immediately halt all gender-bending trans surgeries performed on minors. “It is deeply troubling that Vanderbilt University Medical Center appears to be motivated by profits in its practice of recommending such radical […]



Read More...