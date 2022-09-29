The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tennessee GOP Lawmakers Blast Vanderbilt For Mutilating Children, Threatening Doctors Who Objected

September 29, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
doctors perform surgery in operating roomSixty-two members of the Tennessee House of Representatives sent a letter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday urging its Pediatric Transgender Clinic to immediately halt all gender-bending trans surgeries performed on minors.  “It is deeply troubling that Vanderbilt University Medical Center appears to be motivated by profits in its practice of recommending such radical […]


Tags: , ,
