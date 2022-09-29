“Too much government”

September 29, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Listening to part of the Glenn Beck show on Thursday the 29th, we were amazed to hear a guest refer multiple times to what he saw as the reason for the current crash and burn of the stock market, the growing inflation, the supply chain chaos, and the economy in general. (We didn’t catch the name of the guest.)

“Too much government” and “too much government control.” My. And Glenn did not disagree – or try to caveat that.

This of course is not news to lovers of liberty – we’ve been preaching that fact for decades. But to hear on a national talk show? Amazing, huh? The guy went on to explain that government – in the past and now – interferes with families, with businesses, with so much of daily life that it is destroying the economy. And society. And possibly what is left of Western Civilization.

Now, we don’t put too much credence in a sudden change in Beck, any more than we would if it were Clay and Buck, or Sean Hannity on their own shows. And clearly, none of those “conservative” talk show hosts have a majority of Americans as their fan base.

Beck has long claimed to be a “libertarian” although he is a registered Texas Republican and is a fan (and even disciple) of both Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Junior. While it is true that some of his political advocacy shows an alignment with political Libertarian positions, he still comes across as a statist – reluctant, perhaps, but still a supporter of the state and mandatory human government.

And of course, we have to note that TPOL, as free-market anarchists, strongly believe that ANY mandatory human government is “too much.” A situation these States have been in since about 1787, frankly. but for more than two centuries, the advantages that the American people have enjoyed: cultural, religious, demographic, geographic, scientific – even political – have outweighed the damaging effects of government.

Obviously, this is NOT the case in 2022. While in the past we as Americans have somehow pulled back from the brink (at least somewhat). But is that possible today? For one thing, most who claim to be Libertarian or libertarian are on the same spectrum as Beck (and Travis and Sexton and Hannity) of wanting to keep some government and not really set men free. So they, their followers and their listeners (not the same group of people, of course) are unable to accept the complete truth. But will they accept enough to again pull back from oblivion? It is possible, certainly.

Yes, but the challenge is very great, and more and more Americans apparently are unwilling – and ignorant – of what we face.

Clearly, when it comes to Uncle Joe, we must wonder if, again, we have too much government. His latest exhibition of what looks like Alzheimer’s-related behavior at a “hunger conference” (reported by CBS and NPR) in looking for a dead Congresswoman is, in our opinion, a strong argument for reducing the size and power of government.

Biden’s track record, already dismal, is imploding. Even CNN admits that American investors have lost more than $7.6 TRILLION dollars in value since Uncle Joe took over the White House in January of 2021. Obviously, not all of this is HIS fault – he seems to be so out of it that he forgets important friends are dead – if only a few weeks ago. But it is on his watch and his handlers/controllers are part of “too much government.”



Read More...