[VIDEO] FEMA Official Tries to Stop Joe From Wandering Off in Wrong Direction… It Doesn’t Work

September 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It feels like Joe Biden has gotten so much worse over the past month, and especially these past couple of days have been really rough. He needs to go back to Delaware and get an IV filled with magic meds because he’s an absolute wreck. Yesterday, he was looking for a dead congresswoman in the crowd, calling out for her. The woman has been dead since August 3rd. When asked why he was doing that, KJP said Joe wasn’t “confused” he just had Jackie at the forefront of his mind. Ha ha ha. Are you kidding me? Nobody on earth



Read More...