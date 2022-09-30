84-Year-Old Retired Nurse and Pro-Life Canvasser Shot in Michigan: “It Was Not An Accident”

An 84-year-old retired nurse and pro-life canvasser was shot for simply canvassing a neighborhood and expressing her concern over Michigan’s Ballot Proposal 3, which is a pro-baby murder “reproductive freedom” measure that attacks the right to life mentioned in the Declaration of Independence. The Great Lakes Law Center issued a press release regarding the shooting …



Read More...