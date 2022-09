Amazon Blows Entire $1 Billion ‘Rings Of Power’ Budget On Making It Look Like A Woman Can Hold A Sword

September 30, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CULVER CITY, CA – After filming only 8 episodes of The Rings of Power, Amazon has exhausted the entire $1 billion budget allotted for the production of the show. Initial reports indicate that most of the money was spent on special effects to make it look like a woman can hold a sword.



