Blind Taste Test Finds Most People Can’t Tell Difference Between Candy Corn And Orange Crayon We Found In A Junk Drawer

September 30, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — A fascinating new study has revealed that the vast majority of people, when presented with a blind taste test, can't tell the difference between candy corn and a dusty, old orange crayon we found in a junk drawer.



Read More...