Brickbat: If It Pleases the Court

September 30, 2022

Court documents say former Brooklyn Surrogate Court judge Harriet Thompson was removed from the bench after a series of anti-gay and racist remarks in front of other court officials. Thompson reportedly said, "I hate these gay white men" and complained about "gay racist f—–s … trying to ruin me and get me." The documents also claim she said she assumed anyone in a case with an Hispanic-sounding name is a liar. "They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to Biblical times," she was quoted as saying. "The men are always stealing, and the women are no better. They lie, steal and use their vaginas for anything they want." She's seeking to vacate the order removing her from the bench, calling it a "political hit" and denying the allegations.

