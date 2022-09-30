FBI’s Corruption Exposed Again: Judge Rules Agency Improperly Withheld Info – Must Release Seth Rich’s Laptop

September 30, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Once again, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been exposed as the criminal, unconstitutional agency that it is that should be abolished as the latest ruling from US District Judge Amos L. Mazzant has ruled they must release Seth Rich’s laptop after claiming they could not find 20,000 pages of documents. “Under Exemptions 6 and …



Read More...