FBI’s Corruption Exposed Again: Judge Rules Agency Improperly Withheld Info – Must Release Seth Rich’s Laptop
September 30, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYOnce again, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been exposed as the criminal, unconstitutional agency that it is that should be abolished as the latest ruling from US District Judge Amos L. Mazzant has ruled they must release Seth Rich’s laptop after claiming they could not find 20,000 pages of documents. “Under Exemptions 6 and …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments