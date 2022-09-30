The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Federal Court: Critical Race Theory Is a ‘Resource’ To ‘Transform’ Judiciary

September 30, 2022   |   Tags:

The federal district court of Rhode Island is slated to host a panel on critical race theory as a "resource" to "transform" the judiciary, the latest sign that a once-obscure legal theory has become mainstream among judges and lawyers. The post Federal Court: Critical Race Theory Is a ‘Resource’ To ‘Transform’ Judiciary appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x