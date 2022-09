Frightening New White House Halloween Decorations To Include Lifelike Old Zombie

September 30, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In preparation for Halloween, White House staffers have spent days adorning the premises with frightening decorations. One prop stands out above the rest: a spooky, lifelike old zombie that wanders the halls, drooling and moaning.



Read More...