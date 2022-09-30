The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Twenty Eight)

Sure enough, several days later an announcement was made that Stalin (or, properly, his scientists) would be included in the spacecraft project. And so I set up a meeting with Bush’s friend, at an Italian restaurant in lower Manhattan. Bush remained at the apartment this time, planning his return to Salt Lake City, where he … Continue reading "Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Twenty Eight)"

