The Truth About the Dahmer Netflix Show

September 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Paul Joseph Watson analyzed the new Netflix show, Dahmer. As he noted, it’s not exactly accurate.

The popular series turned the historical facts into a playground where they could virtue signal their wokeness. For example, Dahmer’s Black victims and their families were highlighted while his White victims received very little attention. But even as woke as the show is, the company was lambasted by the LGBTQIA+ community for labeling the show about a homosexual serial killer as “LGBT”.

“You can never please these people, so why bother even trying,” Watson said.

The post The Truth About the Dahmer Netflix Show appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...