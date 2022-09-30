Volleyball Girls Banned From Locker Room For Refusing To Change In Front Of Boy Masquerading As Girl

September 30, 2022 | Tags: FEDERALIST

A high school in Vermont banned girls on its volleyball team from their own locker room after they expressed discomfort with changing in front of a male who pretends to be a female. Teen girls on the Randolph Union High School volleyball team said a male student claiming to be transgender reportedly “made an inappropriate […]



Read More...