The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Volleyball Girls Banned From Locker Room For Refusing To Change In Front Of Boy Masquerading As Girl

September 30, 2022   |   Tags:
locker roomA high school in Vermont banned girls on its volleyball team from their own locker room after they expressed discomfort with changing in front of a male who pretends to be a female. Teen girls on the Randolph Union High School volleyball team said a male student claiming to be transgender reportedly “made an inappropriate […]


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x