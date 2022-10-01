Benedict Biden Thanked Coast Guard Hero Zach Loesch Yesterday, But Next Month He’s Booting Him Over Vaxx-Mandate

It was supposed to be a moment of good optics for the beleaguered resident of the White House. Joe Biden would call a Coast Guard hero who saved lives through Hurricane Ian. He would thank the hero for his selfless service to nation and to mankind. It’s the sort of thing the people want to see from a President of the United States.

Unfortunately for Biden the hero in question, Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch, the call only highlighted a disturbing policy still being pushed by the regime. Loesch is going to be booted from the Coast Guard soon because he won’t abide by the vaccine mandate.

"If I had asked any of the people I saved yesterday if they wanted to come with me even though I am unvaccinated, every single one of them would have said 'yes.'" "It just sucks that he thanked me yet his vaccine mandate is what's kicking me out." — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) October 1, 2022

According to Breitbart:

The White House publicized the call in a press release and Biden himself bragged about calling him. “I told him how proud of him I was and thanked him for all the work he and his Coasties are doing to save lives,” Biden said of his call to Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch. The White House press release said he thanked Loesch and Lieutenant Commander Christopher Hooper “for the heroic work that they and their Coast Guard colleagues have performed during search and rescue operations in response to Hurricane Ian.” “The President thanked them for saving lives and asked for a report on the work that continues to rescue Floridians. He also asked if they needed any additional support that he can provide to accelerate successful rescues; they indicated they have gotten what they need to execute their vital mission,” it said. Despite Biden thanking Loesch for saving people’s lives, Loesch is due to be kicked out from the Coast Guard in 30-60 days due to Biden’s own mandate that all members of the United States Armed Forces be fully vaccinated, Loesch told Breitbart News on Saturday. Loesch had submitted a request for religious accommodation, as well as an appeal, but both were denied, according to Loesch. “If I had asked any of the people I saved yesterday if they wanted to come with me even though I am unvaccinated, every single one of them would have said ‘yes,’” he said. Loesch personally pulled out a disabled woman and her husband who were trapped in their back bedroom with a couch jammed in the doorway. He kicked through a wall in order to free them.

From first responders to doctors and nurses to military personnel, there are heroes working hard every day to save lives. Their reward: Get the jab or lose your job. At least Zach Loesch got a call from a dementia patient before he gets booted.

