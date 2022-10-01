Boston Police Turn Blind Eye to Drug Use Outside Government ‘Harm Reduction’ Facility

October 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

BOSTON—The sidewalk surrounding the city government's so-called harm reduction facility in South Boston, which exists to make drug use safe, has devolved into a lawless safe haven for addicts who are free to inject dangerous drugs in plain sight of the city's police force. The post Boston Police Turn Blind Eye to Drug Use Outside Government ‘Harm Reduction’ Facility appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...