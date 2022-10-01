The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Canadian Rebellion Spreads Like Wildfire; Three Provinces Openly Defying Trudeau’s Gun-Surrender Order

October 1, 2022   |   Tags:

Officials from three Canadian provinces have stated they do not plan to use their police resources to enforce a mandatory gun buyback program of “assault-style” firearms. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba […] The post Canadian Rebellion Spreads Like Wildfire; Three Provinces Openly Defying Trudeau's Gun-Surrender Order appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x