Canadian Rebellion Spreads Like Wildfire; Three Provinces Openly Defying Trudeau’s Gun-Surrender Order
October 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Officials from three Canadian provinces have stated they do not plan to use their police resources to enforce a mandatory gun buyback program of “assault-style” firearms. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba […] The post Canadian Rebellion Spreads Like Wildfire; Three Provinces Openly Defying Trudeau's Gun-Surrender Order appeared first on The Western Journal.
