Government Directing Children to Online Chats to Talk to Anonymous Adults About Sex Without Parental Consent

October 1, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The state is guiding children via the taxpayer-funded website to talk online with anonymous adults about sex, all without their parent’s consent. The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) was put on notice this month that they are being sued for directing children — via the state ADE website — to chat rooms in which they …



Read More...