Many Worry Barbara Walters is Now Living in a Cruel “Dementia Cell” Inside NYC Apartment

October 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The matriarch of ABC’s “The View” hasn’t been seen in a very long while. Barbara Walters is no spring chicken, by any means, she’s 93-years-old, so I wouldn’t expect she’d be bee-bopping around town or anything like that. But I also wouldn’t expect she’d be holed up in her NYC apartment, in pain, riddled with dementia. Love her or hate her, that’s no way to end such an interesting and remarkable life. Dementia is such a cruel, vicious disease. Radar Online reported that failing recluse Barbara Walters has been spending her final days in a tragic prison of pain, sources



Read More...