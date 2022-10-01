The Growing Global Reliance On Antidepressants

According to the latest OECD data, Iceland continues to have one of the highest levels of antidepressant use in the world - with an average consumption of 16 daily doses per 100 inhabitants in 2021.

In general, the northern countries are among the biggest consumers, with Canada and Sweden also showing a ratio of over 10 doses per 100 inhabitants per day.

Worth noting however is the absence of the United States from the data.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, antidepressant use has become more widespread all around the world, with major increases from 2015 to 2020 or 2021 observed in Iceland, Portugal and Sweden, as well as Belgium and Greece.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The places with the lowest consumption levels of those analyzed are South Korea and Lithuania (not displayed), with a ratio of 2 to 3 daily doses per 100 people.