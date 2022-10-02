Kamala Sucks So Bad at Her Job, That She Just Sparked a New 2024 Theory

There are so many theories floating around about Trump, DeSantis, Biden, Kamala, Hillary, and even Gavin, for 2024. It’s hard to keep up. I think the goofiest theory of all is the “Biden 2024” one. The guy is now talking to dead people — at this point, I think we’ve crossed the Rubicon in terms of Biden’s mental health. But that doesn’t stop the theories from coming. Personally, I never believed for one minute that Joe Biden would run again. The big powers lurking around behind him would never allow it. The man has been a complete and total disaster



