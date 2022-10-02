Report: Toronto, New York Open Chinese Police Stations To Monitor Chinese Citizens?

According to a human rights monitoring organization, the Chinese government has constructed “overseas police service stations” to monitor its nationals living abroad, including one in New York City and three in Toronto. The “110 abroad stations,” according to Safeguard Defenders’ report published last month, are employed to support the Chinese Communist Party by “breaking down on all forms of unlawful and criminal actions involving overseas Chinese.” The study states that fraud and telecommunications fraud are the primary illegal acts that the CCP surrogates keep an eye on. It continues by stating that between April 2021 and July 2022, Chinese officials



