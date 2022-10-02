The Case for Continuity

October 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Early in his pontificate, Pope Benedict XVI spoke to the Roman Curia about the proper means of interpreting the Second Vatican Council. In contrast to those on the extremes who have a dualistic view of the Church as either ending or beginning with the Council, Benedict proposed what has come to be known as "the hermeneutic of continuity." The Council was to be understood and interpreted in continuity with the past, not as a break with it. We view what is new through the lens of what has come before. Tradition, not current opinion, is the benchmark for authentic reform.



