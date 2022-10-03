Elon Musk Proposes Framework for Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan and It’s Not Completely Awful

October 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Some believe Elon Musk is a natural polymath and demonstrable genius. Others think he’s a very smart, very rich man who has the time and resources to apply to multiple fields. Either way, he’s weighing in on the Ukraine-Russia war and not just by challenging Vladimir Putin to a duel.

On Twitter, with which he’s currently embroiled in litigation, Musk gave some basic bullet points on how to achieve peace in Eastern Europe. His proposal is simplistic, but one can’t get too detailed in 280-characters or less. But even in its simplicity, it echoes what seems to many to be a fair plan to make Russia happy enough to make them leave Ukraine alone.

Here are his bullet points:

Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

Water supply to Crimea assured.

Ukraine remains neutral.

With nearly 500,000 Twitter votes an hour after the Tweet dropped, around 57% disapprove of the plan. Then again, it’s Twitter so there are probably 100,000 actual votes and 400,000 bots. And even if there were no bots, it’s still just Twitter. Nobody cares.

Not that it matters since nobody on either side asked Elon Musk for a peace plan, but let’s go ahead and briefly break down his ideas.

Redoing elections would be necessary only because the west doesn’t believe people in the areas annexed by Russia actually voted for it. They think (or at least claim to think) that the election was rigged. Having a new election under “UN supervision,” as Musk requested, would be like putting Stacey Abrams in charge of counting votes in Georgia, but the sentiment is that the west would want to verify that voters are real and not coerced.

Making Crimea formally part of Russia is a no-brainer, as is assuring water is supplied to the region.

The sticking point in all of this is Ukrainian neutrality. They want to be in NATO. They’ve wanted to be in NATO for a long time. They’ve applied to be in NATO. And despite the fact the Biden-Harris regime and NATO leaders told Volodymyr Zelenksy Ukraine would not be allowed to join NATO even before the Russian invasion, Ukraine still keeps pushing.

Russia has no reason to believe Ukraine will remain neutral with current leadership. It will take an ironclad, binding international agreement with teeth and consequences in order for Vladimir Putin to believe Ukraine will stay neutral. Ukraine couldn’t just promise it. NATO would have to promise it. The United States would have to promise it. The UN would have to promise it. IF that happened, then Russia might believe it.

Here are Musk’s Tweets:

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

There are a whole bunch of holes, and since it’s just a rich guy going off on Twitter I’m not going to go too deep into any of them. But the “plan” is not awful. I’ll disagree with Musk that his plan “is highly likely to be the outcome in the end,” especially since the powers-that-be among the globalist elite cabal will simply prolong the war until the right time for the war to end. I know most believe this regional conflict represents Russia vs NATO or East vs West, but that’s just the cover story. In reality, it’s just a part of the plan to launch The Great Reset… just like everything else that’s been happening to the world lately.

Leave a comment about this post on our new Substack.

The post Elon Musk Proposes Framework for Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan and It’s Not Completely Awful appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...