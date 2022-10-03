Former Chief Of Staff To Acting Secretary Of Defense: “Wait Til You See the Acts of Sexual Complicity that the 7th Floor of the FBI was Engaging In” (VIDEO)

Kashyap Pramod “Kash” Patel is an American attorney, children’s book author and former government official, who served as chief of staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump. He recently dropped a bombshell during an interview with Jan Jekielek from the Epoch Times in which he warned that the information …



Read More...