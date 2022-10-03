The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Great Recession Redux: Housing Prices See Biggest Decline Since 2009 Housing Crash

October 3, 2022   |   Tags:

Median home prices in the United States fell 0.98 percent in August after falling 1.05 percent the month before, marking the largest monthly declines since the collapse of the 2000s U.S. housing bubble. The post Great Recession Redux: Housing Prices See Biggest Decline Since 2009 Housing Crash appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


