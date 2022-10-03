No Quick Win: Brazil’s Bolsonaro Forces Runoff With Lula in Brazil Presidential Election

Neither of the leading contenders in Brazil’s crowded presidential race, right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro or leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, prevailed in the first round of voting on Sunday. In the runoff, Mr. da Silva, the leader of the Workers’ Party, will face Mr. Bolsonaro, a rule-slashing firebrand who has been compared to Donald Trump in Brazil. There were nine other contenders, but their support was insignificant in comparison to that of Mr. Bolsonaro and Mr. da Silva. The election commission said that Mr. da Silva had 48.1% of the vote, beating Mr. Bolsonaro’s 43.5% with 98.8%



