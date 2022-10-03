The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Putin’s ‘Nuclear Military Train’ Reportedly on the Move, Spotted Loaded Down with Weaponry

October 3, 2022   |   Tags:

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, a new report says a train transporting equipment related to the nuclear weapons division of the Russian Defense Ministry has been seen on the move. […] The post Putin's 'Nuclear Military Train' Reportedly on the Move, Spotted Loaded Down with Weaponry appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x