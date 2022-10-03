There’s a Democrat on the Ballot This November Who Once Referred to Holocaust as a ‘Supposedly Accepted Historical Fact’

October 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

"Supposedly accepted historical fact." That is how Pennsylvania state legislative candidate Mark Moffa (D.) referred to the Holocaust in a 1999 editorial in his college newspaper defending his decision to publish an ad from one of the country’s leading purveyors of Holocaust denial propaganda. The post There’s a Democrat on the Ballot This November Who Once Referred to Holocaust as a ‘Supposedly Accepted Historical Fact’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



