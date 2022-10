Thoughtful Driver Blasts Stereo At Stoplight To Generously Share His Refined Musical Tastes With The World

October 3, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WEST COVINA, CA — As a special public service for his fellow citizens, a local man has taken it upon himself to crank his car stereo as loud as possible at stoplights so that everyone within a three-mile radius can hear every nuance of his refined musical tastes.



Read More...